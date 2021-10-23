In the Amur Region, a freight train went off the rails due to a collision with a car (VIDEO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In the Amur region, a truck driver, breaking the rules, drove onto the railway tracks, where he collided with a freight train. According to RIA Novosti, the driver of the car was killed, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train went off the rails. Due to the tragic incident, a passenger train on the route Omsk – Vladivostok was delayed.

As noted in the message, the accident occurred on Saturday at 11:58 (Vladivostok time) at a regulated railway crossing at the Ice station of the Trans-Baikal railway.

“The truck driver, having violated the traffic rules, drove onto the track when the signal of a properly operating traffic light in front of an approaching freight train prohibited him. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. The locomotive crew was taken to the hospital, the driver of the car was killed. According to preliminary information, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train descended. The passenger train number 8 on the Omsk – Vladivostok route is being delayed, ”ZabZhD reported.

An operational headquarters is working on the Trans-Baikal Railway to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of the accident. The firefighters of the Svobodnensky fire and rescue garrison who arrived at the scene removed the injured driver from the locomotive and handed over to medical workers.

In the UK, a pre-investigation check on the subject of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code – violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway transport, resulting in the death of a person by negligence. The maximum punishment under this article is imprisonment for up to five years.