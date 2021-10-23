In the Amur region, a truck driver died in a collision with a train

BLAGOVESCHENSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The truck driver, violating the rules, drove onto the railway tracks in the Amur region, where he collided with a freight train, the car driver died, previously, the locomotive and 14 train carriages derailed, the Trans-Baikal Railway (ZabZhD) reports. occurred on Saturday at 04:58 Moscow time at a regulated railway crossing at the Ice station of the Trans-Baikal railway. “The truck driver, violating the traffic rules, left on the track when the signal of a properly operating traffic light in front of an approaching freight train was prohibited. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. The locomotive brigade was taken to the hospital, the driver of the car died. According to preliminary information, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train left. Passenger train No. 8 is delayed by the Omsk-Vladivostok route, “ZabZhD reports. consequences of An operational headquarters is working on the Trans-Baikal Railway. As RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Amur Region, a traffic police detachment is working at the scene. The State Emergencies Ministry of Russia for the Amur Region published a video from the scene, the footage shows how the injured driver was removed from the locomotive. “The firefighters of the Svobodnensky fire and rescue garrison who arrived at the scene removed the injured driver from the locomotive and handed over to medical workers.” operational group of rescuers.

BLAGOVESCHENSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The truck driver, violating the rules, drove onto the railway tracks in the Amur Region, where he collided with a freight train, the car driver was killed, previously, the locomotive and 14 train carriages derailed, the Trans-Baikal Railway (ZabZhD) reports.

As noted in the message, the accident occurred on Saturday at 04:58 Moscow time at a regulated railway crossing at the Ledyanaya station of the Trans-Baikal railway.

“The driver of a truck, violating traffic rules, drove onto the track when the signal of a properly operating traffic light in front of an approaching freight train prohibits. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. The locomotive team was taken to hospital, the driver of the car was killed. According to preliminary information, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train got off. Passenger train # 8 on the Omsk-Vladivostok route is being delayed, “ZabZhD reports.

An operational headquarters is working on the Trans-Baikal Railway to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

According to RIA Novosti in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Amur Region, a traffic police detachment is working at the scene of the incident. The State Emergencies Ministry of Russia for the Amur Region published a video from the scene, the footage shows how the injured driver was removed from the locomotive.

“The firefighters of the Svobodnensky fire and rescue garrison, who arrived at the scene, removed the injured driver from the locomotive and handed over to medical workers,” the department said.

As the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in the region clarifies, two emergency recovery trains from Shimanovsk and Belogorsk, as well as an operational group of rescuers, will be made to the place of the accident.

