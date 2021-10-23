https://ria.ru/20211023/voditel-1755909382.html

In the Amur region, a truck driver died in a collision with a train

In the Amur region, a truck driver died in a collision with a train – Russia news today

In the Amur region, a truck driver died in a collision with a train

The truck driver, breaking the rules, drove onto the railway tracks in the Amur Region, where he collided with a freight train, the car driver died, RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

2021-10-23T07: 41

2021-10-23T07: 41

2021-10-23T09: 33

incidents

road accident

Blagoveshchensk

Amurskaya Oblast

Transbaikal railway

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755912967_0:231:1600:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_333a7883136228425bec539a6b521705.jpg

BLAGOVESCHENSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The truck driver, violating the rules, drove onto the railway tracks in the Amur region, where he collided with a freight train, the car driver died, previously, the locomotive and 14 train carriages derailed, the Trans-Baikal Railway (ZabZhD) reports. occurred on Saturday at 04:58 Moscow time at a regulated railway crossing at the Ice station of the Trans-Baikal railway. “The truck driver, violating the traffic rules, left on the track when the signal of a properly operating traffic light in front of an approaching freight train was prohibited. The driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be avoided. The locomotive brigade was taken to the hospital, the driver of the car died. According to preliminary information, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train left. Passenger train No. 8 is delayed by the Omsk-Vladivostok route, “ZabZhD reports. consequences of An operational headquarters is working on the Trans-Baikal Railway. As RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Amur Region, a traffic police detachment is working at the scene. The State Emergencies Ministry of Russia for the Amur Region published a video from the scene, the footage shows how the injured driver was removed from the locomotive. “The firefighters of the Svobodnensky fire and rescue garrison who arrived at the scene removed the injured driver from the locomotive and handed over to medical workers.” operational group of rescuers.

https://ria.ru/20211023/dtp-1755898729.html

Blagoveshchensk

Amurskaya Oblast

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755912967_0-0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_362eaa77d4a5b9cbbf05ec74d76e6c6d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, road accident, blagoveshchensk, amur region, trans-Baikal railway, russia