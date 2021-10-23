https://ria.ru/20211023/pozhar-1755922924.html
In the Perm Territory, two children died in a fire in a private house
In the Perm Territory, two children died in a fire in a private house – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
In the Perm Territory, two children died in a fire in a private house
Two children died in a fire in the Perm Territory, according to the website of the regional department of the RF IC. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
PERM, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Two children died in a fire in the Perm Territory, according to the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. According to the department, on October 22, 2021, in the evening, a private residential house caught fire in the village of Nizhnyaya Talitsa in the Ochersky urban district of the Perm Territory. During the fire, there were two children born in 2018 and 2020 in the house, who could not be saved. reported on the website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Perm Territory. At the moment, all the circumstances of the incident are being established. An inspection of the scene is carried out using high-tech forensic technology, the necessary forensic examinations are assigned, the department specified.
incidents, perm krai, the investigative committee of russia (cc rf), russia
In the Perm Territory, two children died in a fire in a private house
According to the department, on October 22, 2021, a private residential building in the village of Nizhnyaya Talitsa of the Ochersky urban district of the Perm Territory caught fire in the evening. During the fire, there were two children born in 2018 and 2020 in the house, who could not be saved.
“A criminal case has been initiated into the death of two young children during a fire under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence),” the website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Perm Territory reported.
At the moment, all the circumstances of the incident are being established. An inspection of the scene is carried out using high-tech forensic technology, the necessary forensic examinations are assigned, the department specified.