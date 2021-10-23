In the southeast of Moscow, there was a massive traffic accident

https://ria.ru/20211023/dtp-1755968404.html

The collision of five cars took place on Krasnodonskaya Street in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The collision of five cars took place on Krasnodonskaya Street in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. “Five cars collided on Krasnodonskaya Street (before crossing with Sportivniy proezd). The city’s operational services are working at the site,” the message says. the detour is carried out in the opposite lane, if possible, it is recommended to choose alternative routes.

