https://ria.ru/20211023/dtp-1755968404.html
In the southeast of Moscow, there was a massive traffic accident
In the southeast of Moscow, there was a massive traffic accident – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
In the southeast of Moscow, there was a massive traffic accident
The collision of five cars took place on Krasnodonskaya Street in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T19: 26
2021-10-23T19: 26
2021-10-23T19: 26
incidents
Moscow
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153124/58/1531245809_0:100:1936:1189_1920x0_80_0_0_ae290d661aa0ff9161ca5c4e24464097.jpg
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The collision of five cars took place on Krasnodonskaya Street in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. “Five cars collided on Krasnodonskaya Street (before crossing with Sportivniy proezd). The city’s operational services are working at the site,” the message says. the detour is carried out in the opposite lane, if possible, it is recommended to choose alternative routes.
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153124/58/1531245809_110-0:1827:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_8a65df2d0acc24694c9ef15df1e8c5af.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, moscow, russia
In the southeast of Moscow, there was a massive traffic accident