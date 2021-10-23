In the USA, the results of trials on vaccination of children 5-11 years old were published

The likely benefits of COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech in children 5-11 years old clearly outweigh the risks of rare cases of heart inflammation, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Vaccine manufacturers, in turn, said that according to the results of clinical trials in children 5-11 years old, the vaccine showed 90.7 percent effectiveness against coronavirus.

The next stage of the vaccine approval procedure for use in children is scheduled for October 26: a group of experts will analyze the submitted data and vote on the relevant FDA recommendations, Reuters reported.

If the FDA approves Pfizer / BioNTech immunization for children 5 to 11 years old, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for this age group, and children could be vaccinated in the United States in early November.

The main doubt is that in rare cases, after inoculation with mRNA with a vaccine (these are Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna drugs), the patient has a complication – inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). However, the FDA said that if the number of cases of myocarditis seen in the younger age group is the same as in children aged 12 to 15, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations averted will exceed the number of hospitalizations associated with myocarditis, ” in most scenarios analyzed. “

Pfizer experts suggest that the incidence of myocarditis in the younger age group will be lower than that observed in vaccinated children between 12 and 15 years old, in part because in the case of young children, a lower dose is used, which is one third of the amount of the drug received by patients over 12 years and older.

Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trial information sheet also said that sixteen babies who received a placebo developed COVID-19, compared to three who were vaccinated. Since, of the 2,268 child participants, more than two-thirds received the vaccine and less than a third received a placebo, this means that the effectiveness is greater than 90 percent.

Pfizer also said it is expanding clinical trials by more than doubling the number of child participants to improve safety data.