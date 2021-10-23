In Transbaikalia, QR codes were introduced and it was recommended to go to the store in the early hours :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Evgeny Epanchintsev / RIA Novosti



Since October 25, QR codes are being introduced in the Trans-Baikal Territory for those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or have had it in the last six months, follows from a message on the website of the regional government. The resolution was signed by Governor Alexander Osipov.

Residents will be obliged to present a QR code in electronic or paper form along with a passport in order to visit catering establishments, open and closed sports facilities, fitness clubs and children’s sections, explained Deputy Chairman of the Regional Government Alexander Bardaleev. The list also includes museums, zoos, circuses, attractions, cinemas, theaters, concerts, hotels and sanatoriums, saunas, spas, beauty salons, massage and manicure salons, solariums and dry cleaners.

Children’s day camps are no longer working in the region, and people over 65 who have not been vaccinated are going to self-isolate. Employers should transfer employees of this age to telecommuting.

Retirees and pregnant women were advised by the authorities to go to grocery stores, pharmacies and service businesses in the first three hours after opening.