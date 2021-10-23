https://ria.ru/20211023/nelegaly-1755955797.html
In Ukraine, the channel of illegal migration to the EU was blocked
KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian law enforcement officers blocked the channel of illegal migration to the EU countries, the shadow income from the implementation of the scheme exceeded $ 1 million a year, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country. To disguise the channel of illegal migration, the attackers created a network of intermediary firms for recruiting foreigners. In addition, the attackers used one of the private higher educational institutions to cover up their criminal activities. Thus, foreigners received an official invitation to study and legally arrived in the country. Subsequently, the attackers illegally smuggled them to EU countries outside the checkpoints. The press service reported that over the course of several months, law enforcement officers detained about 40 “students” while trying to transport them to EU countries. It has already been established that in two years the defendants have sent about three thousand foreigners to Ukraine to “get an education.” “The geography of the offer of“ study in Ukraine ”services with the possibility of further illegal entry into the countries of Western Europe covered more than 10 countries of the African continent, the Middle East and South -East Asia. The cost of illegal transit of one “student” in the EU ranged from 13 to 15 thousand dollars. According to preliminary data, the “shadow” income from this “scheme” annually amounted to more than a million US dollars “, – quotes the press service of the interim Head of the Migration Police Department Igor Malakhov. Law enforcers detained two members of a criminal group while trying to transport four groups of illegal migrants across the state border. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years). A number of searches were conducted. The seals of legal entities that provided intermediary services in recruiting foreign “students”, computer equipment and servers, mobile terminals and flash drives of information, as well as significant amounts of money in foreign currency were seized. Three members of the criminal group – two foreigners and one citizen of Ukraine – were taken into custody; in relation to another foreigner-participant, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided.
October 20, 02:23 PM
The "key" to the problem of refugees from Belarus lies in Moscow, said in Germany
