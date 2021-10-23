https://ria.ru/20211023/krym-1755908437.html

Ukraine’s secret plan for Crimea became known

Ukraine’s secret plan for Crimea became known

Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko said on the air of the NASH TV channel that the Ukrainian authorities do not want to

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko said on the air of the NASH TV channel that the Ukrainian authorities did not want Crimea and Donbass to be “returned” to the country. LNR in the Ukrainian elections, they could support the party “Opposition Platform – For Life.”

