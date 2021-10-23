https://ria.ru/20211023/krym-1755908437.html
Ukraine’s secret plan for Crimea became known
In Ukraine, they explained why Kiev is actually afraid of the “return” of Crimea – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
Ukraine’s secret plan for Crimea became known
Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko said on the air of the NASH TV channel that the Ukrainian authorities do not want to
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko said on the air of the NASH TV channel that the Ukrainian authorities did not want Crimea and Donbass to be “returned” to the country. LNR in the Ukrainian elections, they could support the party “Opposition Platform – For Life.”
