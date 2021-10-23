Intel’s net profit in the third quarter amounted to $ 6.8 billion / News / Overclockers.ua

For Intel, the third quarter ended with revenue of $ 19.2 billion, which is 5% more than in the same period of 2020. The processor giant’s net profit also increased in July-September, and at a faster pace. If last year the company earned $ 4.3 billion, then this year it earned $ 6.8 billion (+ 58% in annual comparison).

If we look at individual segments of Intel’s business, then, as before, more than half of the company’s revenue comes from the Client Computing Group, which is responsible for processors and chipsets for consumer computers. Over the past quarter, it brought in $ 9.7 billion in revenue.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, this indicator decreased by 2%. The chipmaker attributes this to a decline in laptop shipments due to a shortage of electronic components such as LCD displays or Wi-Fi adapters. Without them, Intel customers are forced to cut their laptop production and, therefore, buy fewer mobile processors.

Another area of ​​Intel’s activity, where there is a decrease in revenues, has become the segment of solid-state drives. The Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, which will be almost entirely transferred to SK Hynix by the end of the year, brought the company $ 1.1 billion in revenue, which is 4% less than in July-September 2020.

At the same time, Intel managed to increase revenue from products of the “Internet of Things” immediately by 54% – up to one billion dollars. Subsidiary Mobileye brought in $ 326 million (+ 39% year-on-year), Programmable Solutions Group reported $ 478 million (+ 16%), and data center revenues increased 10% to $ 6.5 billion



Intel Revenue ($ million, blue curve), gross margin (%, yellow curve), operating income ($ million, orange curve) and net income ($ million, gray curve)

Sources:

Intel

AnandTech