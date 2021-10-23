Intel’s plans did not impress investors, the company’s stock price dipped by 12%

From the careful preparation of materials for the quarterly report, it was clear that Intel management is making every effort to convince investors of the advantage of the new strategy, which implies active investments in expansion of production and lithography. The arguments failed to influence investors, so the auction ended with a 12% drop in Intel shares.

First, it brought the stock back to early January this year, a period characterized by distrust of then-Intel executive Robert Swan, who had left office by mid-February. With the arrival of Patrick Gelsinger in his place, investor enthusiasm has grown markedly, fueling the stock price of the company.

Secondly, the 12% depreciation in itself reduced Intel’s capitalization by $ 20 billion to $ 203 billion, and now this value is less than that of Broadcom – for the first time in the history of the first of the companies. According to Bloomberg, analysts were wary of Intel’s decision to increase capital expenditures over the next two years to master five new technological processes by mid-decade and return the company to the status of a technology leader. At least four Wall Street experts have lowered their outlook for Intel shares after the publication of their quarterly report.

Representatives of Mizuho Securities, for example, gave Intel securities a neutral status, doubting the company’s ability to reclaim technology leadership in the PC and server segment by increasing capital expenditures. According to representatives of Morgan Stanley, the calculation of the management of Intel on the growth of the market is not entirely adequate to the capital costs that the company will have to incur. Recall that in the next five years, the company expects to increase its revenue by an average of 10-12% annually. Intel’s revenue forecast for next year, reaching $ 74 billion, also falls short of analysts’ expectations of about $ 73.1 billion.

At the same time, the company not only announced the intentions of Chief Financial Officer George Davis (George Davis) to resign in May next year, but was forced to postpone the event for analysts from November 18 to February 17. Patrick Gelsinger motivated this not only by the desire to hold a meeting in person without the limitations typical of the pandemic, but also by the desire to attract a new candidate for the post of CFO of the company to form its mid-term strategy.

Tellingly, the publication of Intel’s quarterly report caused not only an increase in AMD shares by tenths of a percent, but also supported the shares of suppliers of lithographic equipment and materials, because the corporation will have to increase the cost of purchasing their products. Applied Materials gained 4.4%, Lam Research – 2.8%, KLA Corp. – by 5.2%. All three companies receive about 8% of their own revenue from Intel.