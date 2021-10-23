IS * claims responsibility for explosion at power plant in Kabul

https://ria.ru/20211023/afganistan-1755940436.html

KABUL, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The Islamic State * terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion at a power plant in Afghanistan, which left Kabul without electricity. Kabul and several other Afghan provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city. The group said that terrorists blew up power transmission towers located in the northern part of the capital, in order to damage the country’s electricity sector. agency, the power lines will be connected to the network by Saturday evening. The Afghan Interior Ministry said three people were detained in connection with the explosion, but it did not specify whether they are IS militants, the agency said. Previously, the Wall Street Journal, citing the former the head of DABS Daud Nurzaya was informed that the supply of electricity to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, could end by winter because the Taliban * did not pay bills for its supplies from Central Asian countries and did not resume collecting money for it from consumers. According to him, to save the situation, Afghanistan needs $ 90 million. According to the newspaper, half of the electricity supplies to Afghanistan come from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the west of the country also receives electricity from Iran. The newspaper notes that there is almost no national energy system in Afghanistan, and local electricity production, which is mainly from hydroelectric power plants, has been hit by a drought this year. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

