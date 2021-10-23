https://ria.ru/20211023/iskander-e-1755905826.html

“Iskander” successfully hit the target in the firing of a foreign customer

“Iskander” successfully hit the target in the firing of a foreign customer – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

“Iskander” successfully hit the target in the firing of a foreign customer

The operational-tactical missile system “Iskander-E” in the firing of a foreign customer showed unprecedented accuracy: hit by a missile from a distance of 180 … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T03: 44

2021-10-23T03: 44

2021-10-23T03: 51

new weapon of russia

security

army

Moscow

Rostec

high-precision complexes

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155566/33/1555663385_119-0:3014:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_92946312a19c3b847b90f78607f17c41.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The Iskander-E operational-tactical missile system in firing at a foreign customer showed unprecedented accuracy: the missile hit exactly the crosshair of a ground target from a distance of 180 kilometers, Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the weapons complex of the Rostec state corporation, told RIA Novosti. The target was a square 30 30 meters with elements of old military equipment placed on it. “The shooting took place on the territory of a foreign customer. The ballistic missile launched by the complex covered 180 kilometers and hit exactly the crosshair of the target – this was confirmed by cameras installed around the target. Products of Rostec enterprises once again It has established itself with an exceptionally positive side, “Ozdoev said. The head of the export-import department of KBM (part of the High-Precision Complexes of the Rostec Corporation) Alexander Romanyuk clarified that the customer’s generals were present at the shooting, who watched the broadcast.” Iskander -E “times worked by the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau. The combat vehicle is designed to destroy critical enemy targets at ranges of slightly less than 300 kilometers. The complex uses 9M723-E ballistic missiles.

https://ria.ru/20211018/raketa-1754979138.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/03/1578141234_0-0:2487:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_222e9ecb30b8da69eb058665fb0ba888.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, army, moscow, rostec, high-precision complexes, russia