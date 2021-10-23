Ismailov received political asylum in Montenegro

BELGRADE, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Montenegro has granted political asylum to the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov and will not extradite him to Russia, it follows from the decision of the High Court in Podgorica, which is quoted by Vijesti. Judge-investigator of the High Court Vladimir Novovich ordered to immediately release Ismailov from the extradition detention facility. He explained that there are no more reasons to keep him in custody, since the Ministry of Internal Affairs approved the businessman’s request and approved his right to stay in Montenegro. “It is clear from the rationale for the decision provided that the accused has been granted international protection due to the existence of persecution in the country that requires his extradition, on the basis of political convictions,” the portal quotes the judge’s decision. large-scale claims of law enforcement agencies to the activities of its main asset – the Cherkizovsky market, the largest wholesale center at that time in Moscow. It was closed after the sanitary control authorities discovered numerous violations there. Now Ismailov and his brother Vagif are on the international wanted list. In Russia, they are accused of murder and illegal arms trafficking. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of the murders of two entrepreneurs. The perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony; the Ismailov brothers were arrested in absentia; in early October, the businessman was detained in Podgorica. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request for his extradition to Montenegro.

10:07 23.10.2021 (updated: 10:50 10/23/2021)

Ismailov received political asylum in Montenegro

BELGRADE, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Montenegro has granted political asylum to the former owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov and will not extradite him to Russia, follows from the decision of the Supreme Court in Podgorica, which is quoted by Vijesti.

“A person who has been approved asylum cannot be extradited, the approved asylum is an absolute obstacle to extradition,” the statement said.

Judge-investigator of the High Court Vladimir Novovich ruled to immediately release Ismailov from the extradition facility. He explained that there are no more reasons to keep him in custody, since the Ministry of Internal Affairs approved the businessman’s request and approved his right to stay in Montenegro.

“From the rationale for the decision provided, it is clear that the accused has been granted international protection due to the existence of persecution in the country that requires his extradition, based on political convictions,” the portal quotes the judge’s decision.

Ismailov, who was included in the rating of the richest businessmen in Russia, in 2009 received large-scale complaints from law enforcement agencies against the activities of his main asset – the Cherkizovsky market, the largest wholesale center in Moscow at that time. It was closed after the sanitary control authorities discovered numerous violations there.

Ismailov and his brother Vagif are now on the international wanted list. In Russia, they are accused of murder and illegal arms trafficking. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of the murders of two entrepreneurs. The perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony, the Ismailov brothers were arrested in absentia.

In early October, the businessman was detained in Podgorica. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request for his extradition to Montenegro.

