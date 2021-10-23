It became clear how the gas crisis in Europe will affect the lives of Russians

– The gas crisis in Europe does not intend to end. The cost of one thousand cubic meters is over $ 1200, which is several times higher than the January quotations. Despite constant adjustments, the exchange prices of “blue fuel” remain at record levels. Western politicians continue to accuse Russia of deliberately restricting exports to Europe in order to speed up certification and commissioning of the fully completed Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) pipeline filled with commercial gas. How fair are these reproaches?

– The situation that we observe around SP-2 was initially strongly politicized. Until the gas pipeline has passed full-fledged certification approved by the EU regulatory agencies, it makes no sense for Gazprom to worry about a new strategy for its relationship with partners. Indeed, the certain behavior of the Russian monopoly concerning the limitation of the supply of “blue fuel” through the Ukrainian transit capacities could indicate the desire of our country to speed up the process of putting the SP-2 into operation. Reproaches against Gazprom in this regard, which Russia’s opponents do not skimp on, may be fully justified.

Although the economic and financial aspects surrounding the problem suggest otherwise. If the Europeans are interested in guaranteed volumes of hydrocarbons, then they need to conclude long-term contracts with states capable of providing stable gas traffic. It should not be forgotten that the supplier of raw materials in this case assumes not only obligations to provide energy resources within the time frames planned by the contract, but also builds up its own export logistics: in addition to direct extraction and preparation of fuel for safe consumption, gas must be pumped into the pipe under high pressure and simultaneously coordinate supplies with European gas distribution stations. All such actions are determined by contracts – otherwise, buyers have to rely solely on a successful stock market situation: on the availability of affordable volumes and attractive prices. As the practice of recent months shows, the bet on the spot market of the EU countries does not justify itself.

No one is accusing the exchange traders who have occupied European trading floors of reselling Russian gas, for example, to Ukraine, which, for political reasons, has been refusing direct supplies from our country for several years. This practice is perfectly adequate for the business sector. So why are there accusations against Gazprom, which is trying to extract the maximum commercial profit from the current situation, without violating the laws established on the EU trading floors?

– So maybe in a situation when the demand for “blue fuel” is growing and its cost is breaking records, should Gazprom raise the prices fixed in long-term contracts?

– At prices of “thousand per thousand” – quotes of thousand cubic meters per $ 1 thousand – even in the current circumstances, no one will conclude long-term contracts. You can recall last year, when quotations of “blue fuel” on the most liquid trading floors in Europe – in the UK and the Netherlands – dropped to $ 40. The average export price of Gazprom for the Far Abroad countries in 2020 slightly exceeded $ 140 per thousand cubic meters.

It is necessary to understand that a long-term contract can significantly affect the spot price of “blue fuel” – if market participants, including speculators, see that the export agreement has been concluded for a long time, then they realize that additional and a stable supply of energy resources. Given these circumstances, exchange traders have fewer opportunities to manipulate quotes, and prices go down. Recently, the opposite situation has taken place in Europe: underground storage facilities of the Old World were emptied before our eyes, liquefied fuel from overseas was bought by Asian traders, and Gazprom, fulfilling its export obligations, did not seek to saturate the market with additional offers. As a result, prices began to exceed all reasonable limits, which led to accusations of Russia in the energy blockade of Europe.

– Why, after all, the Ukrainian gas transportation system was not used at full capacity?

– It’s no secret that the pipeline infrastructure of Ukraine is worn out and needs serious investment support for a long time. By transporting “blue fuel” in this direction, Gazprom assumes additional technological risks. Back in the mid-2000s, there were proposals to create partnerships in various forms for the modernization of the Ukrainian GTS, but such initiatives remained on paper.

However, even an increase in Russian gas supplies via this route would not become a panacea for European consumers – prices for “blue fuel” would hardly have seriously decreased. To stabilize exchange quotes for energy resources, contracts are needed to assess the prospects for supply and demand. The lack of agreements upsets this balance, as a result of which the pricing policy of both suppliers and consumers is on the verge of imbalance. The conclusion of new contracts could lead to the prompt filling of European underground storage facilities and a significant price adjustment within at least three weeks – this time is required by the technological features of the gas transmission systems of buyers and suppliers of “blue fuel”. True, while the Europeans are rather cool about such opportunities.

– Maybe Gazprom can improve the efficiency of its export policy by organizing the sale of raw materials on the spot market – under futures contracts with the delivery of fuel in the shortest possible time – a day, two, a week?

– Not the most successful examples of the game in the spot area of ​​hydrocarbon trading on the part of European fuel buyers are in front of our eyes. Take the English example: the UK ended its EU membership in early 2020. Nevertheless, the cost of gas, which consumers of the European Union have to face at the moment, is largely determined on the London ICE stock exchange. To whom, in this case, should the claims be addressed – Russian Gazprom, trade speculators or the very structure of blue fuel sales on the free market?

However, prohibitively high prices can damage the very exchange speculators of energy resources. Buyers of raw materials have practically exhausted the monetary liquidity pumped into the European economy by national governments and central banks during the active phase of the spread of the coronavirus. In a number of states, factories and even energy supply companies are being closed. Because of the prohibitively high prices, buyers have to save money and limit their own consumption as much as possible. At such a high cost as it is now, the majority of traditional buyers will simply not be able to afford raw materials. Then traders will lose the ability to skim the cream off the global fuel boom.

– And what about Gazprom?

– The Russian monopoly will continue to receive profits fixed in multi-year agreements. Long-term contracts have proven their effectiveness as a guaranteed and timely supply of hydrocarbons to buyers. On the spot market, the Russian monopoly is also present in electronic mode and in the format of auctions. However, the fact that the buyer won the auction does not mean that he will receive the raw materials: the winner of the auction only gets the futures at his disposal – in fact, a paper document confirming the possibility of fuel supplies. Such exchange instruments can be repeatedly resold by various traders, which actually eliminates obligations between the direct producer of hydrocarbons and the final recipient of raw materials. Gazprom needs to improve the mechanics of its behavior in the spot markets, especially since the current pricing environment favors the development of this area.

– The EU countries are actively involved in promoting “green energy”, which in the future can replace traditional underground minerals. Is Russia ready for this?

– First of all, it is necessary to ask the question, is Europe itself ready for such a development? The countries of the continent are now in an even more alarming situation than Russia. Large-scale investment in alternative fuels promises significant returns, but in a fairly abstract perspective. For example, wind generation and the production of electricity from solar panels depend on weather conditions – the absence of certain natural factors already now leads to force majeure in supplying the European population with electricity.

The EU policy in relation to coal generation is not entirely clear. While European countries are aiming to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, high gas prices are forcing EU leaders to return to the use of “fuel stone” in their factories.

A limiting factor in the settlement of relations in the field of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the hydrocarbon tax, which the European Union intends to impose on energy suppliers from 2023. According to the calculations of foreign expert companies, the domestic mining holdings participating in this program will have to pay more than 30 billion euros to European fiscal structures only in 2025-2030. However, so far there is no consensus among the EU countries on this issue: one half of the alliance states encourages the initiatives being implemented, the other half has not yet agreed to their legislative application. On the part of Russia, the final reaction should follow after agreeing on most of the fundamental issues in the European Union itself.

– So who will dictate the pricing policy of the planet’s energy market after two or three years, when factors such as the coronavirus pandemic end?

– One pandemic will end – another will begin. These are questions for medical professionals. Trends accompanying a sharp jump in prices for energy resources cause concern. First of all, this is global inflation, the rate of which is constantly accelerating. On the one hand, this year, according to the estimates of the American rating agency Fitch, the Russian budget can earn almost $ 125 billion from the high export value of oil and gas, which will be $ 50 billion more than the corresponding profit of the previous year. In turn, the international reserves of our country have reached a historically record level of $ 618 billion. In the absence of export revenues, this amount will become a big safety cushion for our country for about a year and a half of a quiet life. Similar financial reserves of the USA, Germany and Great Britain allow guaranteeing only two full months of life without export.

However, our country is unlikely to receive any advantages in this regard. With a target of 4%, annual inflation in Russia has already exceeded 7%. And its main danger lies not in the direct growth of prices for certain goods, but in the fact that inflation rates threaten to persist for quite a long time. Due to the fact that the personal consumer basket of an ordinary consumer can rise in price faster than official inflation, even record export earnings turn in the minds of ordinary citizens from a financial reserve into a monetary burden.

– That is, ordinary Russians who do not work for Gazprom do not benefit from European energy records?

– Of course, additional income from the oil and gas premium can be distributed to social needs. This is a necessary and very useful item of expenditure for the population – pre-election payments to the needy categories of citizens helped many both with vacations and with the collection of children and grandchildren to school … The surplus of the current account of the balance of payments of our country for nine months of this year exceeded $ 82 billion. definitely a positive moment – the money will go to the financial reserve. However, the rate of growth of the domestic economy is predicted to be half the rate of inflationary dynamics. The budget surplus, largely due to raw material indicators, is similar to a frozen funded pension system – there is money, but it is not used. Foreign speculators earn millions by reselling Russian gas, while our country remains in the position of a dog in the hay.

Average gas prices in Europe in 2021 (in dollars per thousand cubic meters):

January 236

February 245

March 227

April 271

May 345

June 450

July 472

August 686

September 967

October 1609

November * 1250

* Futures quotes for future deliveries

According to the London ICE Exchange and the Dutch TTF Hub