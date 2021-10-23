It was decided to leave the traffic pattern on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana as it was.

https://ria.ru/20211023/sochi-1755937170.html

The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. This was announced by the head of the city Alexei Kopaigorodsky. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

SOCHI, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. This was announced by the head of the city Alexei Kopaygorodsky. On the eve of the one-way traffic in a test mode was launched on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road. He also promised that all further changes will be displayed only after a detailed study and the creation of the necessary road transport and engineering infrastructure, as well as taking into account the opinions of residents. On October 9, on the Adler – Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling. Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.

sochi

Krasnaya Polyana

2021

