J.K. Rowling releases first children’s book since Harry Potter

In the year of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise, J.K. Rowling returned to writing children’s books! The author of the story about a young wizard has released a festive fairy tale for readers aged 8 and older.

Scholastic published The Christmas Pig today. This is the story of a boy named Jack who loses his beloved toy pig, Dur Pig, who has always been by his side. However, on Christmas Eve, a miracle occurs – his new pig comes to life, and the heroes go on a journey in search of the missing toy.

Novel “Christmas Pig”

“This story about the unbreakable power of love is a gift for both children and the whole family. Reading this story together can be part of the (Christmas) tradition, but as a classic fairy tale it can be read at any time of the year, ”said Ellie Berger, head of Scholastic Trade Books. The book has been translated into 35 languages ​​and is now on sale. In Russia, Machaon and Azbuka-Atticus are responsible for the publication.

