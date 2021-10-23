Jennifer Aniston got noticeably prettier and found a new boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston is a rare guest on the Internet. The actress started her Instagram page just a couple of years ago, and she cannot be called frank. Nevertheless, from time to time, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt shares pictures from work projects as well as from everyday life.

In her next post, the actress showed the preparation for the filming process of the new season of “The Morning Show”. In the photo, Jennifer poses with her hair stylist Chris McMillan, who made sure Aniston looks rested and refreshed. He lightened the hair a couple of tones, adding highlights. The image of the owner of one of the most coveted hairstyles in the world has become more daring and visually took her years off.

Jennifer’s new style (photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston)

Jennifer’s happy and blooming appearance prompted fans to think about changes in the actress’s personal life. Moreover, insiders claim the same. According to rumors, the Hollywood beauty began to closely communicate with the ex-husband of Olivia Wilde, American actor Jason Sudeikis. 51-year-old Aniston understands the 45-year-old actor like no one else and helps him in every possible way to get over the breakup. The actress shares her proven techniques, including meditation and yoga, and just lets Jason speak up.

“She has become a loyal friend for Jason throughout this nightmare. They talk and text every day. She shares her coping strategies with him, such as meditation and yoga, plus cheers him up. Jen is thrilled at how close they have become.” says a source close to Aniston.

He also added that the star has sincere sympathy for the man, which he does not even try to hide.

Earlier we wrote that Jennifer was suspected of having an affair with another man.