Jennifer Lopez’s friend told how long the singer wanted to break up with Alex Rodriguez

Last week, Western tabloids reported that the engagement of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and her 45-year-old lover Alex Rodriguez had been broken off. The couple broke up due to the athlete’s numerous betrayals, and the last straw, according to rumors, was his affair with Madison LeCroy, the star of the Southern Charm reality show.

Later, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement in which they admitted that they are now in a difficult relationship, but still together. However, the singer’s friend claims that J. Lo has been thinking about parting with her boyfriend for more than six months.

“For six months Jennifer has been thinking about breaking up with Alex. The past few days have been particularly stressful for her. He and Alex have a lot of problems that they hope to deal with, but they both seem willing to do whatever they want to stay together, ”the source said.

As soon as rumors about the separation of the stars appeared, Rodriguez immediately flew from Miami to his beloved in the Dominican Republic, where she is now filming a new film. “They want to spend time together to sort out their lives,” – explained the insider. Reporters have already photographed the stars kissing.

Recall that the couple have been together since 2017. In 2019, a baseball player proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas. But the stars are in no hurry to play a wedding.