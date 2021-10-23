Johnny Depp gave his first interview after losing to Amber Heard in court

In his first interview, which Johnny Depp gave for a long time and after losing in court in a libel case, the actor told why the last film with him in the lead role was never released. This is the 2020 film “The Great” (Minamata) directed by Andrew Levitas, which the film company MGM refused to release in theaters.

The painting tells the story of the photographer W. Eugene Smith, who tried to illuminate the dire consequences of the mercury poisoning of the inhabitants of Minamata in Japan in the 1970s. Talking about the film, 58-year-old Depp told how he looked “the people of Minamata in the eyes” and what he promised them.

I promised that we would not exploit history. He promised that the film would be respectful. I believe we have fulfilled our part of the deal, but those who joined later (MGM) should also fulfill their part, ”he said. However, the film has not yet been released. And Johnny Depp believes that it is simply unfair not to release the film because of him alone.

Some films are about all people … and it affects the people of Minamata and people who go through these kinds of things. And the film will not be seen in the cinema … because of the Hollywood boycott. Um, against me? After all, this is just one person, one actor in an unpleasant and confusing situation, – he said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Johnny Depp and director Andrew Levitas at the presentation of “The Great” in Barcelona, ​​April 2021

Earlier in July, director Andrew Levitas wrote an open letter to the management of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), in which he opposed the decision of the film company not to promote in the US his film “The Great” (Minamata), starring Johnny Depp.

About a year ago, MGM acquired the North American rights to The Great after watching it at the Berlinale. MGM sought to shed light on the suffering of thousands of victims of one of the worst industrial pollution incidents the world has ever seen … … Sam Wallman’s purchasing head) because the film company is concerned that the actor’s personal problems will negatively affect them, the director said in a letter. And although the name of the actor, whose personal problems can negatively affect the box office, Levitas did not name, it is obvious that we are talking about Johnny Depp.

The scandalous divorce from actress Amber Heard and the subsequent litigation had an extremely negative impact on Johnny Depp’s career. Warner Bros. Studio refused to film Depp in the sequel “Fantastic Beasts”, transferring his place to Mads Mikkelsen, and Netflix removed all projects with Depp from its library.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Recall that after the divorce from Amber Heard in 2017 and the loud statements of his ex-wife, Johnny Depp remained silent for a long time until he filed a libel suit. The reason was the publication in the newspaper The Sun in 2018 with the headline “How can JK Rowling be” sincerely happy “with the participation of Johnny Depp, who is beating his wife, in the new film of the Fantastic Beasts series, in which the actor was called” the man who beats his wife. ” The actor demanded a rebuttal and financial compensation, but Johnny Depp lost both the first trial and the subsequent appeal.