Johnny Depp has filed a new lawsuit against Amber Heard. Testimony in court will be given by Ilon Musk

Johnny Depp lost last November in a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which in one of its publications called the actor “the man who beats his wife.” We are talking about accusations of domestic violence that his ex-wife Amber Heard brought against Depp.

Depp continues to insist that in his relationship with Heard, he was a victim, not a rapist. The actor intends to reopen the trial on May 17, this time in the United States. The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife demanding to pay him $ 50 million in compensation for libel. It is reported that Depp sent a subpoena to Elon Musk, Hurd’s former lover, whom the actress began dating shortly after breaking up with Depp, in the spring of 2016. The actor claims that their relationship began when he and Hurd were still together.

The mask will have to testify about the violent acts that the ex-spouses committed against each other. During the London hearing, Depp said that his relationship with Heard was “a crime scene waiting in the wings.” The actor said that during the quarrels, his ex-wife behaved inappropriately, rushed at him with fists, and once threw a bottle at him, which severely injured his finger.

Hurd claims the opposite. According to her, in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication, Depp turned into a monster and could no longer control himself. “I was afraid that he would kill me – intentionally or simply by losing control and going too far. He openly threatened to kill me many times, ”Hurd said in court. “He can be very cruel.”

Recall that 57-year-old Johnny Depp and 34-year-old Amber Heard were married for a little over a year, from February 2015 to May 2016. According to the actor, he and Hurd broke up on a positive note. The problems began when the actress asked Depp for money. “When I refused her compensation after the divorce, Amber publicly accused me of domestic violence,” says the actor. “She faked the beatings and appeared in court with bruises on her face, claiming that I beat her with my mobile phone.”

Accusations of domestic violence damaged Depp’s reputation and put his career in jeopardy: according to the actor, he was denied new projects. In particular, Depp will no longer appear in the new parts of Pirates of the Caribbean and the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

