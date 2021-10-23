Johnny Depp lost $ 650 million and was not upset

The Hollywood actor admitted that he does not know where the $ 650 million of his royalties went. He also has no particular desire to find out.

Johnny Depp assures that he did not spend this money, and accuses his managers of negligence. Employees insist that the actor does not keep track of his expenses. A small investigation was carried out and no results were obtained. Depp is already full of problems, so he closed the case and decided not to think about the loss anymore.

Why Johnny Depp isn’t looking for his money

Now the whole world is watching the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The former spouses have ceased to be shy, therefore they openly show all the dirty details of their life together. Some facts are simply surprising and frightening. Getting justice in this litigation is far more important to Johnny than finding the missing 650 million! Although who knows, maybe when the divorce is finalized, the actor will return to the investigation.

Where did the money go?

The other day, a celebrity gave an interview in which he said that several years ago he was trying to sort out his finances. The huge fees that the actor received for the main roles in the films: “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Edward Scissorhands” and others, simply disappeared from his accounts. Johnny says that the total compensation for his work was supposed to be in the amount of $ 650 million. The celebrity says that his managers are to blame for everything, to whom he has entrusted his affairs for 17 years. Depp also admits that he now has a debt to the state for taxes in the amount of $ 100 million. This debt was formed during those years of cooperation with unscrupulous managers.

What do the actor’s employee say about this?

Johnny’s financial litigation took place in 2017, prior to his divorce from Amber Heard. Then the actor accused his employees of mismanaging their finances. Celebrity managers have come up with counterclaims, which say that the reasons for Depp’s tax problems are his stupid spending of money.

The workers gave examples of where the actor spent absurdly money and in what amounts.

Johnny Depp spent $ 3 million on a cannon shot. This event was worth so much money because, in the core, there was the ashes of the famous writer Hunter S. Thompson.

An actor spends $ 200,000 a month on his private jet on the dumbest flights ever.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are also spent by a celebrity on a personal sound engineer who shows him replicas on set. It turns out that the actor is too lazy to learn words, so such a person is extremely necessary for him.

Well, today it is not clear who is to blame for the loss of $ 65 million. Although, most likely, both sides are to blame. It is also unknown about the financial condition of Johnny Depp in 2021, as his expenses on the trial with Amber are incredibly high, and the actor gets fewer projects. Let’s hope that the cunning Jack Sparrow will still be able to sort out his financial affairs.