Johnny Depp wants to regain the trust of viewers

In an interview with The Times, Johnny Depp, star of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, said he believed Hollywood was boycotting him. Depp’s problems began after ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. This interview was the first since Depp lost a lawsuit against The Sun tabloid, which he filed a lawsuit in connection with defamation (the newspaper claimed that Depp beat Amber Heard). The judge then ruled that much of The Sun was written with truth. Johnny Depp himself denies all accusations against him. Due to the outbreak of the scandal, MGM studio has indefinitely postponed the release of the drama “The Great”, in which Depp played the main role. An MGM spokesman says the studio’s decision has nothing to do with the actor’s personal life, but Depp thinks otherwise.

Johnny Depp in an interview with The Times:

“Some films offend people for a living, and specifically” The Great “affects the fate of the inhabitants of Minamata, as well as the fate of other people who have come across this. As for the fact that Hollywood is boycotting me … I’m just one person, one actor, who has been in an unpleasant and difficult situation. “

In early August, it became known that Depp had won one of the lawsuits against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The actor accused her of not fulfilling the press promise to donate $ 7 million paid to her by Depp for charity (to the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital). It turned out that neither one nor the other structure received money from Amber Heard. Now the court ordered the actress to provide evidence of the transfer of funds. According to Depp, the ex-wife manipulated the public, which in turn influenced the court’s decision in the case against the newspaper The Sun. Johnny Depp himself, after the victorious verdict, is in a good mood. And, according to him, he is ready to fight until the very end.

Johnny Depp in an interview with The Times:

“Viewers have always been our employers. They buy tickets, merchandise. They are the ones who bring profit to the studios, but the studios have long forgotten about it. But I have not forgotten. I am proud of these people because they are trying to convey the truth. They are trying to convey the truth to us, which does not get into the popular newspapers. It’s a long and sometimes thorny path. Sometimes everything that happens can seem silly. But they stayed with me, and it is for them that I will fight. Always and to the end. Whatever it may be. “

Recently it became known that the San Sebastian Film Festival plans to present Johnny Depp with an honorary award for his contribution to the development of the industry. This decision angered the Head of the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers, who said that the presentation of the prize to Depp was a mistake of the festival and its leadership. To which the director of the cinema, Jose Luis Rebordinos, reasonably noted that to date, no one has proven Johnny Depp’s guilt – he was not detained or charged. One thing is for sure: the Pirates of the Caribbean star has yet to fight to regain the affection of his Dream Factory colleagues.