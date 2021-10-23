Journalist Lurie told about Sobchak’s fee for leading Vavilov’s wedding in Italy | News | News

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who became the host of the high-profile wedding of 60-year-old ex-senator Andrei Vavilov and 24-year-old rider Sophie-Antoinette Dilua in Italy, will receive a fee, in fact, from the Russian budget. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Izvestia on October 23 by the well-known Russian investigative journalist Oleg Lurie.

According to him, the ex-senator caused colossal damage to Russia when in the 1990s he held a post in the Ministry of Finance and made a fortune at the expense of the Russian budget.

“The basis of this state, which is in flux, is the Russian budget, money that is no longer there. So, Ksenia Anatolyevna, the fee comes, in fact, from the Russian budget, ”he said.

The journalist noted that “the source of these fees is understandable, because Mr. Vavilov did not have any other sources.”

In addition, Lurie expressed bewilderment how Sobchak manages to move freely to different countries during times of massive restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Judging by the current situation with covid in the world, very few people can move so freely, they are still in lockdowns. What’s happening? Even the fact that the same Sobchak is vaccinated, I think, with Pfizer or some other vaccine recognized in Europe or America, this does not mean anything. All the same moving with quarantines and so on. How is it all simple for her? Maybe she is an official, an international figure? I don’t know, ”said the journalist.

The head of the Marryme wedding agency, Alexandra Kovtun, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested how much Ksenia Sobchak could receive for her work as a host at this wedding. According to her, the newlyweds had to pay at least € 40-50 thousand (from 3.3 to 4.1 million rubles).

“Depending on the level of the star, on what echelon it belongs to, fees can be as much as 30 thousand euros or 80. The same applies to maintenance. If we are talking about some media persons, recognizable by everyone, scandalously recognizable, then it will also be about 50 thousand euros. For example, Ksenia Sobchak as a presenter will cost 40-50 thousand euros, ”said Kovtun.

She noted that only really wealthy people can afford a wedding celebration on the Italian Lake Como.

“On Lake Como, weddings are celebrated either by top managers of some companies, business owners, that is, those who occupy leadership positions, who have a profit to celebrate their wedding there,” said the wedding organizer.

According to her calculations, the cost of such a celebration with the invitation of 30-35 guests starts at 40 thousand euros, and this does not include accommodation. If the newlyweds pay for their guests a flight and 2-3-day accommodation, then the cost starts from 70 thousand euros and tends to infinity, depending on the appetites of the “culprits of the event”.

The banquet took place in Italy at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is considered one of the most expensive hotels on Lake Como. In addition to Sobchak, Maxim Galkin, Vera Brezhneva, Lyubov Uspenskaya and other Russian stars are also invited to the wedding.

Earlier, on October 23, the attention of Internet users was attracted by Sophie-Antoinette Dilua’s ring, presented to her for her wedding by Vavilov. The cost of the jewelry is not known for certain, but, presumably, on Dilua’s finger was an accessory with a 23.58 carat yellow diamond from Christi. The ring in question costs about $ 300 thousand.

On the same day, it was reported that Sobchak at the event appeared in a necklace in the shape of a snake, which resembles the work of her friend, designer and jeweler Yana Raskovalova, worth more than 16 million rubles.

Vavilov was a senator from 2002 to 2010. Prior to that, from 1992 to 1997, he served as Deputy Minister of Finance. Vavilov was a witness in the case of embezzlement of a government loan for $ 230 million. In 2001, the Prosecutor General’s Office accused him of fraud with budget funds.

For more information about the past of the former Senator Vavilov, his magnificent wedding in Italy, which was invited to host Ksenia Sobchak, see the plot of the final program of REN TV “Dobrov on the Air” this Sunday, at 23:00.