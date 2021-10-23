Keanu Reeves, starring in the fourth “Matrix”, created his own comic

The comic tells the story of the half-mortal demigod Berserker.

57-year-old Keanu Reeves, who recently starred in the sequel to The Matrix, spoke about a new project, this time not related to cinema.

He teamed up with Marvel artist Ron Garney and author Matt Kindt, Reeves to create the BRZRKR comic, which the actor has already dubbed “sensational,” according to PEOPLE.

The plot of the comic tells the story of the fearless warrior Berserker, a half-mortal demigod who was cursed and forced to resort to violence. The berserker has lived for over 80 thousand years. He takes on the most dangerous assignments, which everyone else refuses, in exchange for the truth about his past.

The actor also noted that he liked the process of creating the comic so much that he devoted every free minute to it. Project partner Kindt said it took “at least two years” to write and complete the story, and during quarantine, the authors worked remotely.

The first four issues of the Reeves comic will hit bookstores on October 5th. By the way, the comic is already going to be filmed: in the spring, Netflix acquired the rights to create a film and anime spin-off. The main role in the film, unsurprisingly, will be played by Keanu Reeves himself.

Earlier, the director of the new part of “The Matrix” Lana Wachowski said that Keanu Reeves was shocked by the final version of the film he saw.