Khinshtein denied registration in messengers by passport

Alexander Khinshtein claims that there is no talk of any innovations in the rules for using messengers

Telecom operators will not ask for passport data when registering users in messengers. This was stated by State Duma deputy, chairman of the committee on information policy, information technology and communications Alexander Khinshtein. Thus, he denied earlier reports about the ban on anonymity in messengers.

According to him, the new decree of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin only introduces some amendments to the existing law. And the rules for messenger owners have been in effect since 2018.

“According to a new government decree, telecom operators are required to request confirmation by phone number. And only after that provide services. No innovation is happening today. The government decree only corrects the previously existing practice, “- said Khinshtein in an interview with the radio” Moscow speaking “.

Earlier it was reported that from March 1, 2022, the government obliged messengers to request passport data from users during registration. Mishustin’s resolution was published on the portal of legal acts.