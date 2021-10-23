Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree on joint custody of children after divorce

American rapper Kanye West agreed to joint custody of four children after divorcing Kim Kardashian. On April 9, the musician’s lawyers filed an application with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Reported by BBC and The guardian …

Under the terms of the prenuptial agreement, the Kardashians and West did not have joint property. Both spouses in their statements called irreconcilable differences the reason for the divorce. West and Kardashian also refused spousal alimony, which, according to the law, can be awarded to a partner with a lower income. The divorce date is not specified.

On February 19, it became known that the American reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014. They have four children: daughter North (7 years old), son Saint (5 years old), daughter Chicago (2 years old) and son Psalm (just over a year old). The Kardashians had two marriages before, and for West she became the first wife.

According to media reports, by the end of 2020, Kim had already stopped wearing a wedding ring, and Kanye spent the New Year holidays separately from his family. Tabloids reported that difficulties in the relationship between the spouses began after the rapper announced his decision to run for president of the United States in July 2020. Kardashian, in particular, did not support West’s idea of ​​a ban on abortion.