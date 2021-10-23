Kim Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday with a home party with the kids

Yesterday, October 21, reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated another birthday – she turned 41 years old. On this day, friends and relatives in social networks congratulated her: they marked her in stories and shared photos with the birthday girl in the Instagram feed. Many sent flowers to Kim, which she informed her subscribers, and showed dozens of bouquets, most of which were from her favorite roses.

In the afternoon, the relatives of the birthday girls – the mother and sisters, with whom they continue to shoot the TV show, celebrated their birthday in a television studio in Calabasas. In the evening, Kim did not invite guests to a noisy celebration, but stayed at home with the children.

The party that the kids gave me is just superb, ”wrote Kim in the caption to the story, in which her daughter North and son Saint dance against the background of a video from Kim’s last performance on Saturday Night Live.

On this day, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, publicly congratulated her daughter and shared archival photos. On many of them, Kardashian is difficult to recognize – over the years, the star has changed dramatically.

Happy birthday, my beautiful daughter! It’s hard to believe how fast time flies! You are in your prime, you have four great children, and you are living your best life! It is so full of amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your children, and for others who don’t even know you helped them. You are the best mother, daughter, sister, aunt. I am immensely proud of you. I am so happy that God chose me as your mom and I love you more than you can imagine! – posted by Kris Jenner.