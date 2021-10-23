Kim Kardashian was accused of plagiarism

Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line has run into some trademark issues due to the SKKN name.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star filed paperwork to rename her KKW brand amid a divorce. Kim has now received a letter demanding the end of using the trademark name of Sidney Lunsford of Beauty Concepts LLC, a 28-year-old entrepreneur who owns the SKKN + brand, TMZ reported. Beauty Concepts also claims that it applied for the SKKN + trademark in March.

The letter, which was sent by lawyers on behalf of Beauty Concepts LLC, requires Kim not to use their name. Lunsford claims her brand has been using the SKKN + name since July 2017 to offer self-care services to customers, and that it would confuse customers if Kim were allowed to use the name.

“I have painstakingly built my successful small business with equity capital, hard work and research. Obviously, I was the first to create my brand. As a young black woman, my mission at SKKN + is to provide quality facial and body care, ”Lunsford said in an email to Complex.

It’s worth noting that Kardashian may be planning to revamp his KKW beauty line with SKKN. It was previously announced that the KKW Beauty website is scheduled to close on August 1st and be replaced with a “brand new brand” that will have a new look.

Eric M. Pelton, an attorney for Beauty Concepts LLC, said it was “hard to believe that the Kardashian team either didn’t know about previous use of SKKN + or knew and adopted the SKKN name anyway.” Pelton continued, “Ms. Lunsford founded her business in 2018 and applied for SKKN + trademark protection with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year, prior to filing any US trademark applications by the Kim Kardashian business. We contacted her lawyers as soon as possible after hearing of the launch to protect my client’s brand by demanding that they end plans to launch the SKNN brand. ”

Kim herself did not comment on the news.