Kosovo expels two Russian diplomats

Kosovo has declared persona non grata two diplomats from the Pristina branch of the Russian embassy in Serbia on suspicion of posing a threat to national security. This was announced by the President of Kosovo, Viosa Osmani. She accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize the region.

Osmani wrote on Facebook that she instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare two employees of the Russian liaison office in Kosovo persona non grata because of their destructive activities, which damaged the national security and constitutional order of the republic.

The Kosovo authorities are committed to combating the harmful influence of Russia “and its satellites, which are working to destroy our achievements and the achievements of the United States, NATO and the EU,” and continue to work closely with the United States and Europe so that the republic does not fall victim to Moscow’s “destabilizing ambitions” in the statement.

What exactly the diplomats are accused of is not yet known.

