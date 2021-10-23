Kosovo expels two Russian diplomats

9 hours ago

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, Kosovo President Viosa Osmani

Kosovo has declared persona non grata two diplomats from the Pristina branch of the Russian embassy in Serbia on suspicion of posing a threat to national security. This was announced by the President of Kosovo, Viosa Osmani. She accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize the region.

Osmani wrote on Facebook that she instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare two employees of the Russian liaison office in Kosovo persona non grata because of their destructive activities, which damaged the national security and constitutional order of the republic.

The Kosovo authorities are committed to combating the harmful influence of Russia “and its satellites, which are working to destroy our achievements and the achievements of the United States, NATO and the EU,” and continue to work closely with the United States and Europe so that the republic does not fall victim to Moscow’s “destabilizing ambitions” in the statement.

What exactly the diplomats are accused of is not yet known.

The decisions of the Kosovo administration to expel two Russian diplomats have no legal force, Russia is cooperating on this issue with the UN mission for Kosovo, the Russian embassy in Belgrade said.

“For us, no decisions of Pristina have legal force. On the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we are cooperating with the UN mission on interim administration in Kosovo, including on this issue,” the embassy told Interfax.

In September, a conflict erupted in Kosovo over license plates with the participation of the Serb population and the Kosovar authorities. Special forces were pulled to the north of the republic, and Serbia pushed the army to the border of the region. The reason was the requirement of the Kosovar authorities to put temporary plates on Serbian cars and pay 5 euros for travel through Kosovo territory (in Serbia, you cannot drive with Kosovar plates).

As a result, the conflict was resolved. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovo authorities had lifted the ban on cars with Serbian numbers.

“The forcible withdrawal of Serbian numbers at the entrance to the autonomous region has been stopped. Fees in the amount of 5 euros are no longer levied. We have defended freedom of movement,” Vucic said. The agreement of the parties also provided for the withdrawal of special forces units from the Brnjak and Yarine checkpoints in the north of Kosovo.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in September called on NATO and the EU to force Pristina to remove the siloviki from the north of Kosovo. NATO stepped up patrols in Kosovo amid escalating tensions there.

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. The republic was recognized by most of the EU countries and more than 100 UN member states. Apart from Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and other countries do not recognize Kosovo as a state.