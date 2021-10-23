Kylie Jenner intrigues fans ahead of her second birth

The American model is preparing to become a mother for the second time.

Model Kylie Jenner posted on her microblog a snapshot of the shadow of the transformed figure. The celebrity also hinted at the gender of her unborn baby.

The beloved musician Travis Scott is waiting for the birth of her second child. Until Jenner tells who she might be born. However, the businesswoman leaves all sorts of hints to her fans.

Kylie changed the interior of her car to blue, leaves signatures about blue in the comments under the photo, and even buys laces for sneakers in heavenly shades. All this raises suspicions among Jenner’s followers. They believe that Kylie and Travis will become the boy’s parents.

Kylie Jenner emphasized a big tummy with a tight-fitting suit of bloody colorThe model complemented the extravagant outfit with a coat with high shoulders.

And recently Jenner posted a picture of a big tummy. The celebrity noted that the baby is growing, so her figure is changing with him. By the way, the fantasies of the model really like it.

“It’s so beautiful!”

We will remind, Jenner and Scott are already raising a daughter. The baby’s name is Stormy.

