“Lada’s killer”. Will Ukraine be able to repeat the success of the legendary “Zaporozhets”

Back on Wednesday, October 20, a number of media outlets announced the replenishment of the model range of the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant (ZAZ), famous for the legend of the roads of the USSR – “Zaporozhets”. Allegedly, the new model was to be named with a geographical reference – “Odessa”.

“The basis for the Ukrainian car will be the Chinese compact crossover Bestune T77. Since 2018, it has been produced by the Chinese auto corporation FAW Group.“, – said the Russian” Vesti “.

It was expected that the “Odessa”, like the Bestune T77, will have a 1.5 liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 160 horsepower. It can be equipped with a 6-speed gearbox or a 7-band robot.

“The car has a modern design, LED optics, a large radiator grill. The cabin will be equipped with dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument panel and a modern media system. Prices will start from a mark of one and a half million rubles at the current exchange rate to the hryvnia“, – noted in the publication” Vesti “.

Bestune T77 is a mid-size crossover from the Chinese manufacturer Besturn.

The latter is a sub-brand of First Automobile Works (FAW), a Chinese state-owned automobile company.

Ironically, this company began with the first automobile plant in the PRC in Changchun, created with the assistance of the USSR. And today, when many automobile factories of the former USSR are going through difficult times, their Chinese younger brother, on the contrary, is thriving.

Not yet death, but already a catastrophe. What is happening with the Ukrainian industry

But on Thursday, October 21, the joy of many Ukrainian motorists was overshadowed.

“The largest operator of the new car market and service provider, the Ukrainian Automobile Corporation, which includes the Zaporozhye Automobile Building Plant, declares that it does not conduct any negotiations with the FAW Group and does not plan to launch a production project using the aggregate base of the models of the aforementioned automaker.“, – said the press service of the corporation” Ukravto “.

This news saddened many motorists. And not only because they expected more variety from ZAZ. Today, the automotive industry around the world is going through extremely difficult times. And cooperation with the Chinese could strengthen ZAZ’s confidence in the future.

The very profitable Chinese, or Chipogeddon and its consequences

There is a significant reason why cooperation with Chinese automakers is very promising. On Thursday, September 23, Reuters published an interview with the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo… “It’s time to get more aggressive. The situation is not improving, in a sense it is getting worse“- said that, commenting on the catastrophic situation in mechanical engineering associated with the lack of microcircuits.

Industrial enterprises of Ukraine may stop due to gas prices

The reason why the United States is interested in chip suppliers – the “Chipogeddon” that gripped the world – is the lack of chips. Among other things, this also affected the automotive industry.

The shortage of cars due to the lack of chips is estimated by various experts from 7 to 11 million copies. Because of this, some factories in the world are shutting down and sales of almost all manufacturers are sagging. But not the Chinese.

“The Chinese car market sagged in May and fell by 10-20% monthly until the beginning of summer. But the decline mainly fell on global manufacturers – VW, Honda, Buick, Nissan, BMW, etc. But local brands felt good – BYD grew by 124%, Hongqi – by 42%, Chery – by 40%, GAC – by 25%, Dongfeng – by 18%, Geely – by 5%. Even in Russia, Chinese brands show more than double growth amid a general decline“, – reported on October 20 Telegram-channel” Militarist “.

The situation is similar even in the Russian market, where in August, as Vedomosti reported with reference to the data of the Association of European Businesses, sales of cars of the brands KIA, Hyundai, Renault, Toyota, Volkswagen and Skoda fell. At the same time, in the summer, Volkswagen suspended the conveyor in Nizhny Novgorod, where Skoda Karoq, Kodiaq, Octavia are assembled.

But sales of Chinese brands – Chery, Haval and Geely – grew in August.

“Probably, Chinese manufacturers have a stock, or it is easier for them to organize the supply of components“, – commented to the publication an analyst at VTB Capital Vladimir Bespalov…

In general, the Chinese remained in positive territory. And cooperation with such a Chinese giant as FAW could hedge ZAZ in the conditions of Chipogeddon. The main thing is to come to an agreement. Zaporozhye car manufacturers know how to do it. The same ZAZ is a good example of how it is possible to produce Russian brands of cars in a country that, according to its leadership, is at war with Russia.

Lada helped

However, models that are not as stuffed with electronics as new items are relevant for Ukrainian automakers. Some observers previously called the fake Odessa “the killer of Lada Niva, Grants and UAZ Patriot.”

But ironically, it was Russian car brands that helped keep production at the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant.

Almost three years ago – on December 6, 2018 – the bankruptcy procedure of ZAZ was started. The plant did not produce a single car that year. In May 2019, when all of Ukraine was wondering how the change of power would affect it, the plant’s property was put up for auction.

“Humpbacked” with Moscow roots. How the first “Zaporozhets” was created

But salvation came to him from the north. The plant is part of the corporation “Ukravto” businessman Tariela Vasadze… The same company is the founder and co-owner of UkrAvtoVAZ, the official importer of Lada cars in Ukraine.

On January 1, 2020, a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the prohibition of the import of Russian-made cars into the country came into force. But the Ukrainians were not left without Russian cars. The latter began to be assembled at ZAZ.

Two months later, in March 2020, the media disseminated photos of Ukrainian-assembled Lada cars in one of the branded dealerships in Kiev.

“LADA assembled at the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant“, – stated in the RCI News community on VKontakte.

The photo showed the models Lada Vesta, Xray and their cross-versions, as well as Largus and Grant.

In July of the same year, news appeared about the shipment of Lada Largus vehicle kits to the Zaporozhye Automobile Building Plant. This was reported by the Avtograd news community.

“JSC AvtoVAZ has resumed shipment of vehicle kits to the ZAZ-Ukraine plant. At the moment, supplies for the assembly of Largus cars are underway. Bodies are sent without front and rear bumpers, without headlights and taillights. There is also no steering wheel. These parts are shipped separately. Also at the end of June, two Granta sedan bodies were sent for trial assembly. It follows from this that negotiations on the production of Lada cars at the ZAZ plant between the Ukrainian side and the management of Renault were successful.“, – stated in the publication of July 9.

In a commentary to the Ukrainian newspaper NV Business, the press secretary of the Ukravto company Dmitry Sklyarenko did not confirm or deny reports about the assembly of Lada in Zaporozhye.

Not “Zaporozhets”, but the forgotten “Ukrainian” from Dnepropetrovsk

“The company is still in the process of auditing production capabilities from the Renault group (in June 2014 control over AvtoVAZ passed to the Renault-Nissan alliance)“, – he noted.

Two months later – in September – ZAZ and Renault confirmed cooperation.

“The Renault Group has a strong position in Ukraine and maintains its market leadership. This project means that we and our partners are confident that the brands “Made in Ukraine” will be at the same quality level as the products of other plants of the Renault Group.“, – said on September 10 the Managing Director of Groupe Renault Export Region Eurasia Max Missana…

A little over two weeks later – on September 28 – Director of Communications, Director of Communications of AvtoVAZ Sergei Ilyinsky confirmed the delivery of car sets from Russia to Ukraine.

“AvtoVAZ, part of the Renault Group, supplies kits of some models for assembly to the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant“, – he noted in the commentary to Gazeta.Ru.

And already in May 2021, on the website of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, news appeared about the visit of the head of the Regional State Administration to the plant Alexandra Starukha and his deputy Eduard Brutman…

“Recently, the plant has experienced a crisis, but, despite this, has invested heavily in modernization. Thanks to this, a SKD assembly of Renault Arkana cars and models of Lada Largus, Vesta sedan, Vesta SW Cross and the Lada XRAY crossover was established, as well as the production of school cars“, – reported the press service of the administration.

In general, at ZAZ they know and understand what pragmatism is. There remains only one question: why did the Ukrainians not play along with the unverified news and did not start negotiations with the Chinese? It is quite possible that the Ukrainians feared that the state company of the PRC would hardly want to negotiate with the production in the city where the Chinese were recently essentially deceived: for sure, China did not forget about the incident with the Motor Sichu, which they refused to sell to Beijing. And here Ukrainian automakers should blame only Ukrainian politicians.