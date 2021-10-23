https://ria.ru/20211023/latviya-1755952649.html

Latvia has updated three anti-records for COVID-19 per day

Over the past day, 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Latvia, which is a record daily rate during a pandemic, according to … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

RIGA, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Latvia, which is a record daily rate during a pandemic, according to a report on the website of the National Health Service of the republic. 1123 patients have a moderate course of the disease, 154 people suffer it in severe form – This is also a new anti-record. In Latvia, an emergency regime is in force, a lockdown and a curfew have been introduced.

