Latvia has updated three anti-records for COVID-19 per day
Latvia has updated three anti-COVID-19 records per day – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
Latvia has updated three anti-records for COVID-19 per day
Over the past day, 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Latvia, which is a record daily rate during a pandemic
2021-10-23T16: 12
2021-10-23T16: 12
2021-10-23T16: 12
RIGA, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Latvia, which is a record daily rate during a pandemic, according to a report on the website of the National Health Service of the republic. 1123 patients have a moderate course of the disease, 154 people suffer it in severe form – This is also a new anti-record. In Latvia, an emergency regime is in force, a lockdown and a curfew have been introduced.
