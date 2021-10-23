https://ria.ru/20211022/siriya-1755885633.html
Lavrentyev said about the low level of trust between the Syrian parties
GENEVA, October 22 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. Russia believes that the work of the Syrian constitutional committee should continue, but the level of trust between the Syrian parties remains low, which makes it impossible to achieve progress on the constitution, Alexander Lavrentyev, the special envoy of the Russian president for Syria, told reporters. According to him, Russia is pleased with the efforts of the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, who hopes that all the differences between the Syrian parties can be overcome in order to hold subsequent rounds of the constitutional committee. “The atmosphere between the parties has changed, which is very pleasant. drafting a new constitution, “added the special envoy of the Russian president. He stressed that Russia will continue to support the UN special envoy and the parties with its advice.
Lavrentyev said about the low level of trust between the Syrian parties