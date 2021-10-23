Lawrence and Mann are getting ready to become mothers

Both Hollywood stars found themselves in an interesting position for the first time.

Almost simultaneously, news of upcoming replenishments in two star alliances appeared.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother for the first time. The child’s father is Cook Maroney, an art dealer and Lawrence’s “greatest man” (as she described him in an interview two years ago).

Remarkable in this light is that the star of The Hunger Games and Mama! before, more than once jokingly denied in response to questions about the prospects of motherhood.

“It is hardly possible to give birth to children and not go crazy.“- so she, in particular, said.

Let’s see now.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn’s pregnancy (this is also the first time for her) was reported by her boyfriend, the famous comedian John Malaney (who voiced Spider-Pig in the cartoon “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”). He opened up on the air of the evening show of Seth Myers, after which he notified the TV audience, dumbfounded by the sudden confession, that both of them – John and Olivia – were infinitely happy.

At the same time, Malaney was discharged from a rehabilitation center less than a year ago, where he voluntarily lay down due to problems with various harmful substances. Then last spring I met Mann, and it’s like they’ve started to spin.