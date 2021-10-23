Lesya Nikityuk competed with Kim Kardashian – “nomination” for the best golden “rain”

The popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who conquered not only the New Channel, but also Instagram, very often pleases a multimillion audience with bright photos and videos on the social network, where 3.7 million people follow her. Many Ukrainians fell in love with the TV star precisely for her simplicity and cool sense of humor.

Most recently, the artist told her fans that the famous American star Kim Kardashian wrote to her on Instagram. Les took up this topic and continues to develop it, although it all started with one simple message from Kim: “Amazing”.

This time Nikityuk shared her photo from her recent 34th birthday, and a picture of Kardashian. Girls pose in the frame in a similar outfit – in a shiny cape, which is very similar to the famous New Year’s “rain”. The publication in Insta Stories Lesya timed to the holiday of Kim, recently the American turned 41 years old.

Screenshot from Insta Stories, Lesya Nikityuk

