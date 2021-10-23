https://ria.ru/20211022/evrosoyuz-1755860542.html
Macron commented on the dispute between Poland and the European Union
PARIS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Polish government should take concrete action to resolve the dispute with the EU over the rule of law. in order to conduct an in-depth dialogue and work that will allow solving problems related to the Polish issue. We expect the Polish government to take concrete actions in order to avoid the use of pressure measures by us, “Macron said at a press conference following the EU summit. Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland in the answer to the inquiry of Prime Minister Morawiecki confirmed that some of the provisions of the common European treaties contradict the constitution of the republic. This happened against the backdrop of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of Poland, including for non-compliance with the principle of independence of the judiciary. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures.
