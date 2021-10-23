https://ria.ru/20211022/evrosoyuz-1755860542.html

Macron commented on the dispute between Poland and the European Union

Macron commented on the dispute between Poland and the European Union – Russia news today

Macron commented on the dispute between Poland and the European Union

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Polish government should take concrete action to resolve the dispute with the EU over the supremacy … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T18: 34

2021-10-22T18: 34

2021-10-22T18: 34

in the world

France

Poland

European Union

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen

emmanuelle macron

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755454523_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_aa860a13ca287a4bc0808fd2c19d9d06.jpg

PARIS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Polish government should take concrete action to resolve the dispute with the EU over the rule of law. in order to conduct an in-depth dialogue and work that will allow solving problems related to the Polish issue. We expect the Polish government to take concrete actions in order to avoid the use of pressure measures by us, “Macron said at a press conference following the EU summit. Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland in the answer to the inquiry of Prime Minister Morawiecki confirmed that some of the provisions of the common European treaties contradict the constitution of the republic. This happened against the backdrop of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of Poland, including for non-compliance with the principle of independence of the judiciary. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures.

France

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755454523_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af1ed64256b42bddc5af09bc6d3ac878.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, France, Poland, European Union, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel macron