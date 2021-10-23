Macron proposed to internationalize the euro – Gazeta.Ru

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the need to internationalize the euro. He said this at a press conference following the summit of the leaders of the EU countries, which took place in Brussels. The broadcast was conducted on the page of the Elysee Palace in Facebook…

“If we want to protect our companies from the extraterritoriality of the dollar … we need to internationalize the euro to a large extent,” says Macron.

According to him, trade issues were also raised at the last summit.

“Our trading strategy is tied to our social and climatic goals … Therefore, there must be climatic, social requirements, requirements for equality of competition, compliance with our standards, including sanitary ones. For this reason, we all expressed a desire to start reforming the WTO (World Trade Organization – Gazeta.Ru), ”the French leader said.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission suggested establish a common EU limit on cash payments in the amount of € 10 thousand to combat money laundering.