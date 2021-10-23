Malysheva called sex a great medicine

Elena Malysheva called orgasm an excellent medicine in the treatment of a cold

Orgasm is helpful in treating the common cold. This was told by the doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva.

“Orgasm, comrades, constricts blood vessels, no worse than vasoconstrictor drops. There is no addiction, great joy, no suffering, ”concluded Elena Malysheva in the TV show“ It’s great to live! ”, The release of which is available on YouTube.

This year scientists from Germany, Turkey and Britain received the Shnobel Prize for this discovery. Elena Malysheva explained that during orgasm, the vessels in the nose narrow, as a result of which the swelling disappears. Her co-host Andrei Prodeus added that this is due to the fact that the sympathetic nervous system is involved during orgasm. Having received a signal, neurons begin to work actively, which leads to vasoconstriction. Doctors say that the blood vessels in the heart and brain are not narrowed.

Earlier, Elena Malysheva on her Instagram listed medications that help in the treatment of coronavirus. She noted that anticoagulants and “Dexamethasone” will help in the fight against the disease.