MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev, on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, accused the current government in Kiev of a short-sighted gas policy, as a result of which ordinary Ukrainians suffer. According to him, there is a shortage of blue fuel in the country – about 4 billion cubic meters of storage is missing. However, according to the speaker, the political elite is not trying to solve this problem. The ex-parliamentarian was outraged that Ukraine actually buys Russian gas from Europe, while overpaying several times. The politician believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team will not feel on themselves high gas prices, while Ukrainians are held hostage to these decisions. Muraev also noted that if gas transit stops in 2024, a man-made disaster could occur in Ukraine.

