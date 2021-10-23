Mass events canceled in North Ossetia and QR codes introduced

The document signed by the head of North Ossetia-Alania, Sergei Menyailo, says that from October 26 until the moment when the epidemiological situation does not return to normal, all mass events will be canceled.

Also, from October 26 to November 7, banquet halls and banquet halls will completely stop operating. After this period, catering establishments will be able to receive visitors only from 6.00 to 23.00. Exceptions apply only to those who work to go.

– Cafes, restaurants and other catering establishments should set tables at a distance of 1.5 meters, and no more than 50% of visitors from the total capacity of the hall should be present. At the same time, until the epidemiological situation in the region improves, banquets and other entertainment events in public catering organizations are allowed subject to compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards and in the presence of a QR code on vaccination, a certificate of a negative PCR test, or of a past illness, ” the message says. …

QR codes and information will also have to be shown in sports facilities and entertainment establishments. This applies to both residents and guests of North Ossetia.

“Leaders of organizations providing services to the public must ensure that their employees are vaccinated by November 20”

Among them are employees of catering and trade, beauty salons, cosmetic, massage and spa salons, solariums, saunas, fitness centers, fitness clubs, swimming pools, laundries, dry cleaners.

“In addition, state and municipal employees, workers in the spheres of transport, education, health care, social protection and services, housing and communal services, energy, construction, agriculture, tourism and others should be vaccinated,” the government of the republic said.

All people over 65 will be transferred to remote work, as well as 30% of the rest of the employees. The republic’s leadership called for a reduction in the number of participants at the funeral.