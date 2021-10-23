Massive power outages recorded in Russia

In the regions hit by the elements, electricity is cut off, the Ministry of Energy reports. It is clarified that massive blackouts were recorded in the Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov regions.

Due to weather conditions, power engineers of the Central, Northwestern and Ural Federal Districts are preparing for a high alert mode.

The Gatchina Park and the Sylvia Park of the Gatchina State Museum-Reserve were closed to visitors due to the storm. The park administration asks to take care of yourself and refrain from walking in the Priory Park and Zverinets, according to the official group of the park in the social network Vkontakte.

The Mon Repos Museum-Reserve in Vyborg is also closed. Earlier, due to the rise of water in Vyborg, access to the Vyborg castle, located on the island, was closed. Social media users posted photos showing how the stairs leading to the castle’s grounds were under water. The gardens, squares and parks of St. Petersburg also remain closed. Eyewitnesses on social networks report the fall of trees on the Koltushskoye and Vyborgskoye highways. According to the city improvement committee, the night storm knocked down about 40 trees.

The storm began in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region on Friday night. At night, the doors of the Complex of protective structures in St. Petersburg were closed, the movement of ships along the Kronstadt ship fairway was stopped.

The element also reached Moscow – the battlements on the wall of the Moscow Kremlin suffered from the strong wind. According to the press and public relations department of the Federal Security Service, the wall was damaged as a result of the collapse of scaffolding for restoration work.