https://ria.ru/20211023/lokot-1755961855.html

Mayor of Novosibirsk hospitalized due to COVID-19

The mayor of Novosibirsk was hospitalized due to COVID-19 – Russia news today

Mayor of Novosibirsk hospitalized due to COVID-19

Novosibirsk Mayor Anatoly Lokot was hospitalized with coronavirus, the disease is mild, the mayor said on Saturday on Instagram. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T18: 08

2021-10-23T18: 08

2021-10-23T18: 11

spread of coronavirus

society

Novosibirsk region

Novosibirsk

health – society

anatoly elbow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/07/1569683147_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_024238eef09ce5800f3dd494b9140598.jpg

NOVOSIBIRSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Novosibirsk Mayor Anatoly Lokot was hospitalized with a coronavirus, the disease is mild, the mayor said on Instagram on Saturday. – wrote Lokot, attaching his photo from the hospital. He wished all residents of Novosibirsk health, take care of themselves and their loved ones. As previously reported, the authorities of the Novosibirsk region have introduced compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups of citizens since October 12 – this is the entire sphere of services, transport and housing and communal services, and from November 8, a QR code system will be introduced for attending public events of over 500 people.

Novosibirsk region

Novosibirsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/07/1569683147_239 0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e57f20eead2227624e5e197aac47ec66.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, novosibirsk region, novosibirsk, health – society, anatoly elbow