Mayor of Novosibirsk hospitalized due to COVID-19
2021-10-23T18: 08
2021-10-23T18: 08
2021-10-23T18: 11
NOVOSIBIRSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Novosibirsk Mayor Anatoly Lokot was hospitalized with a coronavirus, the disease is mild, the mayor said on Instagram on Saturday. – wrote Lokot, attaching his photo from the hospital. He wished all residents of Novosibirsk health, take care of themselves and their loved ones. As previously reported, the authorities of the Novosibirsk region have introduced compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups of citizens since October 12 – this is the entire sphere of services, transport and housing and communal services, and from November 8, a QR code system will be introduced for attending public events of over 500 people.
