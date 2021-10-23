https://ria.ru/20211022/spetsotdel-1755890607.html

Media: Britain launched a secret special operation against Russia and China

2021-10-22T22: 29

2021-10-22T22: 29

2021-10-22T23: 11

LONDON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The secret “banking” department of the British Department of Defense has directed its efforts to fight against Russia and China, writes the Financial Times, citing sources. According to the newspaper, this unit was created six years ago to fight the commercial activity of IS * in Syria and Iraq. It was staffed by former bankers and financiers. The experts mainly focus on the commodity market and international capital flows. The operative group employees worked with special forces, special services, as well as with the 77th brigade of the department for combating information war. Their task was to weaken the adversary by limiting access to finance. “Demand for the department’s specialists is growing as adversaries such as Russia and China exploit the gray zone between peace and war, using cyber weapons against national infrastructure and investing commercial investments in sensitive spheres abroad, “the publication writes. Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who oversaw this operational work until his retirement this year, told the publication that it was necessary to find critical elements of the business model of their opponents, eliminate them and make their replacement as difficult as possible . “Whether it be Lebanese Hezbollah, people associated with Putin, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or even the People’s Liberation Army of China, all these organizations are mini-political entities within their economy … Why let them go to the battlefield if can you take away their resources before they get there? ” – Stringer said. The publication explains that since the operation to combat IS *, the department has been used for specific tasks and is not a permanent unit within the UK Department of Defense. The West has repeatedly accused the Kremlin of meddling in internal affairs and cyberattacks. Russia denied all accusations, stating that Western countries did not present any evidence. Moscow has also stated that it is ready for a dialogue on cybersecurity. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia

