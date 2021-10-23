Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will give an interview to Oprah Winfrey: how it could turn out

Recently it became known that Meghan Markle is pregnant a second time. And while the fans of the couple cannot get enough of this fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing another surprise for them – they will become the heroes of Oprah Winfrey’s big TV interview. According to People, the hour and a half conversation will air on CBS prime time on March 7 with Meghan as the main character, then Harry will join her.

Duke and Duchess of SussexIn the interview, Markle is expected to talk about his life in the royal family, marriage, motherhood, charity. Together with Harry, they will touch upon the topics of “megsit”, their move to the United States and plans for the future. Why they decided to share such revelations with Winfrey is not surprising: she is not only a neighbor of the couple in Santa Barbara, but also Megan’s friend, who was present at their wedding with Harry.

Oprah WinfreyBut Meghan and Harry’s pursuit of success in the US could adversely affect their status in the UK. Let them already are not members of the royal family after abdication and cannot represent the British crown, but they still have some privileges. For example, if Western insiders are to be believed, Queen Elizabeth II may ask Meghan and Harry to stop working with a number of charitable organizations, and the prince may lose all honorary military ranks for which he has recently been fighting. But there has not yet been an official comment from Buckingham Palace regarding the interview.