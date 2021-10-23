Merkel said there were serious disagreements with Putin back in 2001 :: Politics :: RBK

According to Merkel, when she took office as chancellor, she could not imagine that Crimea would be “annexed”, and in the east of Ukraine it would come to “military clashes”

Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin

(Photo: Sergey Velichkin and Vladimir Rodionov / TASS)



Back in 2001, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a speech by Vladimir Putin in the Bundestag, realized that she had “serious disagreements” with the Russian president. She spoke about this in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

“It was always clear to me, even when he spoke in the Bundestag in 2001, that there are significant disagreements. For the Russian president, the collapse of the Soviet Union is a sad event, but we, on the contrary, feel joy at the end of the Cold War, German and European unity, ”said Merkel (quoted by TASS).

Four years after that speech, she took over as Chancellor of Germany. According to Merkel, at that time she “could not have imagined” that the “annexation of Crimea” would take place, and in the east of Ukraine, near the EU, “it would come to such military clashes.”

Putin addressed the Bundestag on September 25, 2001. He delivered the bulk of his speech in German. Then the president spoke about the need to develop relations between Russia and Europe, a well-coordinated fight against terrorism and the potential of Russian-German interaction.