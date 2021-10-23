https://ria.ru/20211023/merkel-1755941812.html

Merkel spoke about significant disagreements with Putin

Merkel spoke about significant disagreements with Putin – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

Merkel spoke about significant disagreements with Putin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung that she was at odds with Russian President Vladimir Putin since … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

2021-10-23T14: 31

2021-10-23T14: 31

2021-10-23T15: 05

in the world

Ukraine

Germany

vladimir putin

Angela Merkel

Russia

BERLIN, 23 October – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung that she has disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his speech in the Bundestag in 2001. “It has always been clear to me, & lt; … & gt; that there are significant differences between us. The collapse of the Soviet Union is a tragic event, we, on the contrary, felt the joy of the end of the Cold War, the joy of German and European unity, “- this is how Merkel answered the question whether, when she took office in 2005, it was possible to build a relationship of trust with Putin. At the same time, the chancellor added that at that time she could not have imagined that Putin “would annex Crimea and that such a military confrontation would come to the east of Ukraine, almost at the border of the European Union.” The Russian leader spoke in the Bundestag in September 2001. Then he said that Russia is the most European power, but many important decisions in Europe are made without its participation. He called for abandoning the Cold War patterns and being equal partners in both the European and global security architecture. In 2014, relations between Russia and the West seriously deteriorated due to the situation around Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine. The United States, the European Union and some other countries have accused Russia of interfering in the affairs of Ukraine and imposed sanctions against it. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and as for Crimea, its residents have decided to reunite with Russia in a democratic way, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

Ukraine

Germany

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

in the world, ukraine, germany, vladimir putin, angela merkel, russia