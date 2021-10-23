Angela Merkel realized about different views on the collapse of the USSR with Vladimir Putin in 2001

Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have different views on the collapse of the USSR. According to the chancellor, she was happy about this event, unlike the Russian leader.

“For the Russian president, the collapse of the Soviet Union is a sad event, but we, on the contrary, feel joy at the end of the Cold War, German and European unity. But when I took office, I could not even imagine that he would annex Crimea and that in the east of Ukraine – practically next to the European Union – such military clashes would end, ”Angela Merkel told TASS.

She clarified that she realized this in 2001. “It was always clear to me, even when he said in 2001 in the Bundestag, that there are significant differences,” she said.

In this speech, the President of Russia spoke about the contribution that the Germans made to the development of the Russian economy and culture, and recalled the traditions of Russian-German relations. Putin delivered the bulk of his speech in German.

On September 26, elections to the Bundestag were held in Germany, following which the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won. Angela Merkel did not nominate herself. The biographer called Merkel the last pro-Russian chancellor. German political analyst Alexander Rahr believes that after these elections, Europe will change a lot, turning into an economic bloc, according to the Nation News agency.