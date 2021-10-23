Ministry of Health allowed to administer covid and flu vaccinations at the same time

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The Russian Ministry of Health approved the simultaneous introduction of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and the influenza vaccine. According to the ministry, studies have not shown a decrease in the immune response when drugs are injected into the human body.

We will remind, earlier doctors and specialists of Rospotrebnadzor noted that it is necessary to be vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 with a break of at least a month. The order in which the drug is administered is not important.

“The Russian Ministry of Health has allowed simultaneous vaccination against covid and influenza – the corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the vaccine“ Gam-Covid-Vak ”(“ Sputnik V ”). The interaction of “Sputnik V” with a vaccine for the prevention of influenza has been studied in preclinical studies, it has been shown that there is no decrease in immunogenicity (immune response – ed.) both vaccines when administered simultaneously, ”the Ministry of Health said.

It is noted that with the simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza, drugs are injected into different parts of the body, for example, in the left and right shoulder.

“The ability to simultaneously vaccinate against covid and influenza makes vaccination more convenient for citizens and should become an additional incentive to take part in it,” the Ministry of Health emphasizes.

We add, the simultaneous vaccination against coronavirus and influenza was also approved by the World Health Organization.

As of October 21, 322,713 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in the Tomsk region. Completed immunization – 300 569 residents of the region.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!