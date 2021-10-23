Ministry of Internal Affairs puts on the wanted list of the person who handed over the archive with torture in the prison hospital near Saratov | News | News

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put on the federal wanted list Sergei Savelyev, a former prisoner of the Saratov prison hospital, who handed over a video archive of torture in the prison hospital to gulagu.net. This became known on Saturday, October 23, from the department’s base.

It is noted that Savelyev is “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code,” but it is not specified within the framework of which case he is being searched for.

On October 5, the Investigative Committee organized a check after reports of violence against a prisoner in a prison hospital in the Saratov region appeared in the media. The department clarified that a video has been circulated on Internet resources in which violent acts of a sexual nature are being carried out over an alleged prisoner in a tuberculosis hospital in the Saratov region.

The FSIN told Izvestia that the director of the department, Alexander Kalashnikov, sent a group of employees of the central office of the department to the Saratov region to check the observance of the rights of convicts and their safety.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that day that the Russian presidential administration is aware of the video. He stressed that first of all it is necessary to establish the authenticity of the published videos.

On October 6, the Federal Penitentiary Service fired the head of the prison hospital in the Saratov region, as well as three employees of the regional department for negative reasons.

Later, 14 more convicts reported torture in the Saratov prison hospital.