Mishustin signed a decree banning anonymous registration in messengers

The Russian government has reissued its decree on the mandatory identification of messenger users. The decision was linked to the possible blocking of foreign messaging services.

Prime Russian Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on “the rules for identifying users of the information and telecommunications network” Internet “by the organizer of the instant messaging service.” It is published on the portal of legal information.

From March 2022, messengers will be required to request the user’s real phone number when registering. After that, the services must request information about the owner of the number from the mobile operator.

“When carrying out identification, the organizer of the instant messaging service sends a request via electronic communication channels <...> to the mobile radiotelephone operator to provide information about the presence or absence of information about the subscriber in the operator’s subscriber databases <...> numbers that are presented to the operator < ...>, – the document says. “Upon receipt of a request <…>, the mobile radiotelephone operator is obliged to provide the organizer of the instant messaging service with information about the presence (absence) of information about the subscriber in the databases <…> within 20 minutes”.

Then the user will be assigned a “unique identification code”. If the information seems incomplete or inaccurate, the messenger should refuse to provide services.

The document actually duplicates the previous government decree on messengers, issued in 2018.

“The telecom operator does not inform the instant messaging organizer of any personal data about its subscriber, but only informs about the presence or absence of information about the subscriber in its databases,” writes D-Russia. – “Identification” in this case only means establishing the validity of the subscriber number. “

But, according to the ZaTelecom telegram channel, it is under this decree that all foreign messengers who do not agree to cooperate can be blocked in Russia, the channel’s authors believe: “Those who agree with PP-1801 and will obey, <...> for sure dangerous. “

